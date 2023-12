Free chicken pot pie and dessert – Saturday, Dec. 16, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Kids’ option macaroni & cheese.

Community meal – Wednesday, Dec. 20, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Pandemic precautions remain in place, including wearing masks when not eating and spaced seating.

Christmas Eve dinner – Sunday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Takeout containers available. A short Christmas Eve service follows the dinner.

Free Christmas dinner – Monday, Dec. 25, 11:30-1:30 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook.

