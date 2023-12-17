MOOSIC, Pa. – Wilma Rose, 85, most recently of Moosic, Pa. and formerly of Maine and Long Island, died Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton, Pa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen M. Rose, PhD in 2021.

Born in Portland, daughter of the late Bennett C. Webber and Esther Rubinsky Webber, she completed her undergraduate studies at Brandeis University and went on to obtain two masters’ degrees, one in philosophy and the other in social work. She held various administrative roles in social work at Nassau County Medical Center and Stony Brook University. She was afflicted with chronic rheumatoid arthritis, a disease which crippled her hands and caused much pain, yet she never wasted a moment in bitterness or self-pity, but, instead, forged ahead, embracing life with joy and enthusiasm.

Wilma was a patron of the arts, serving on many boards in support of her passion. She was a tireless advocate for social justice and contributed her time and talent to many humanitarian causes. A much beloved and gentle soul, friends and family will always remember her grace, engaging wit, infectious laugh and the ever-present twinkle in her eye.

Surviving are a daughter, Maggie Pettinato and husband Bob of Waverly. son, Evan Rose of Newmarket, N.H.; grandchildren Will, Emily, Elizabeth, and Alexandra; niece, Rachel Anderson, nephew, Jason Omenn; as well as a host of other family members and lifelong friends.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Bryna Webber of Seattle, Wash.

A private graveside service was held in the Dalton Jewish Cemetery, Dalton, Pa., officiated by Rabbi Daniel Swartz.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your favorite charity.

