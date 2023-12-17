Every year without fail, I tell my husband I am tired of Christmas. Tired of it all, tired of it forever. No more holiday baking, holiday music, holiday ad nauseam.
I am done!
And then I put up the tree.
I buy a new garland and a new tree-top star, I string on the lights and attach a small bird ornament next to the star, and once again, succumb helplessly to the shimmery magic of Christmas.
It is the old enthrallment, utterly captivating, forever accruing; all the memories of all the trees of Christmases past visit themselves upon this newest tree, a collective presence, a vision to behold. I see again that first silvery shimmering presence, suddenly magically appeared; the shimmer is mysterious and fragrant and somehow possesses intimate knowledge of my heart’s desire: A cuddly baby doll emerges from the light into my longing arms.
A galaxy of rainbow lights and silver tinsel swirl, tiny orbs glow and make of a woodland tree a universe to behold. I lie beneath it, lost in the wonder, dreaming the dreams of childhood, dreaming of the secret Magi that will visit while I sleep, leaving gifts that tell me: I am loved.
I see again the presents, wrapped and ribboned with flair, my mother’s special touch; I look for the ones that will be mine, try to guess what lies within, knowing I will love them all; they are special proof my mother has been paying attention to me, she has marked how I am growing, changing, emerging.
I see again my older brother’s wicked grin; I have just unwrapped his present to me, a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. He knows how I hate puzzles, but this one I like; he is paying attention to me, too. I feel the snow crunching beneath my feet and see the stars that are somehow bigger and brighter then ever before over my head; I see the tree that is special among all the trees, because we choose it and it is ours.
Beloved ghosts gather around the tree; there is my mother, young and beautiful and smiling, there are my little sisters, each cuddling her new baby doll in turn; there is my gentle younger brother, my favorite playmate. There are friends and family and long ago pets, all returned to me; there is myself, too, every year a little older and wiser, proof I am still growing, changing, emerging.
And there are my children, young again; my heart turns over as they emerge from the silvery, magical, shimmering glow, smiling at me. My firstborn was a Christmas baby, a tiny child to fill my longing arms; mother and Magi both, l lay gifts of love beneath the tree.
Every year without fail, I say I am done, done forever with the holidays; every year I learn again how I can never be done, that the Christmas magic, the silvery shimmery light, holds something now more priceless then dreams; it holds memories beneath the the Christmas tree that never die.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.