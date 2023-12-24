The Saco development project story (“Saco retirement development plagued by problems,” Dec. 10) is a classic example of why building contractors should be licensed. I represented homebuilders and other clients at the State House for many years, and we repeatedly asked that building contractors be subject to licensing. But other homebuilders and anti-government legislators always opposed us and prevailed. Earlier, as a state legislator, I wrote and sponsored the first law that even required contractors to provide a written contract.

For many years, the largest volume of consumer complaints to the Maine attorney general were about building contractors; that’s likely still the case. Homeowners might have recourse against plumbers or electricians who are licensed, and possibly even real estate agents. The photo of the loose fiberglass in Mr. Fetherston’s basement ceiling is a clear indication of shoddy work.

Robert Howe

Brunswick

