Want to be popular this holiday season? Show up for a party with a creamy dip and something crisp for scooping it up.

What’s not to love?

Around the holidays, it’s almost essential to have quick and easy appetizers for drop-ins, potlucks or your own celebrations. When I started talking with my colleagues about creating easy, sour-cream-based dips for the season, I knew I was onto something, because I got a stream-of-consciousness lineup of ideas that began with: “You know what you could do …” and continued on and on until I realized the hardest part of creating the recipes was going to be winnowing down the options.

That’s because sour cream makes an ideal dip base.

My favorite old-school sour cream dip is onion. One of my guiltiest guilty pleasures is whipping up a batch using dried Lipton soup mix, although I admit making it from scratch is so much better-tasting.

For these five dips, however, we tried to think outside the box while keeping the recipes extremely simple. Each requires just one 8-ounce container of sour cream, but they all can be doubled or tripled. And you can substitute Greek yogurt if you like, but you may have to add a little water, too. Three of them even have a secret power, giving you options in the unlikely event there are leftovers.

Each takes 20 minutes or less to throw together. You can make them in a bowl, but I do recommend that two of them go in a food processor for a creamier finish. Only one requires about a minute of stove time to bloom a little smoked paprika in oil.

Not having a party? Keep in mind that dip for dinner is so hot right now. This is true in no small part due to Martin Short’s character, Oliver “dips are an actual meal” Putnam, on Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” The character’s passion for (almost) all manner of dip has led to Reddit threads as well as dip recipes and advice from publications and food bloggers around the country, including Food & Wine.

But how do I know that these five dips will be popular?

After experimenting at home and loving the resulting recipes, I made a batch and brought them into the Food Lab for my colleagues to taste and offer suggestions. They swarmed over the dips. I made them again after incorporating their recommendations for a bit of this or that. Again, they swarmed.

Then, we made them a third time for the photo session, and I thought: People will have had enough of these dang dips. Nope, they were devoured again.

So, I guess it’s true: When I dip, you dip, we dip. And we love it.

Everything Salmon and Sour Cream Dip

6 servings (makes 1 1/2 cups)

We love everything spice mix, which is obvious from the many ways we’ve used it, including Everything Bagel Salad With Lox; Everything Tomato Tart; and Everything Salmon With Cucumber and Red Onion Salad.

This dip is the heartiest of our creations. Smoked salmon is flaked into sour cream that has been mixed with everything bagel spice mix, capers, red onion, scallions and fresh dill. (You can make the dip with whipped or softened cream cheese, too.) Serve this with bagel chips.

Make ahead: You can eat the dip right away, but it tastes even better after being refrigerated for 1 day. If you make it with cream cheese, after refrigerating, let it sit at room temperature for 15 to 20 minutes before serving to take the chill off and soften.

Substitutions: No fresh dill? Skip it or add 2 teaspoons pickle brine. No sour cream? Use whipped or softened cream cheese.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Total time: 20 mins

8 ounces regular or reduced-fat sour cream

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons salt-free everything bagel seasoning blend

2 tablespoons chopped red onion

2 tablespoons chopped scallion, plus more for optional garnish

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill fronds, plus more for serving

2 teaspoons capers, drained, rinsed and roughly chopped

1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

4 ounces baked smoked salmon

Bagel chips, sliced carrots, radishes and/or celery, for serving

In a large bowl, stir together the sour cream, mayonnaise, everything bagel seasoning blend, red onion, scallion, dill fronds, capers and lemon zest until combined. Flake the salmon into the bowl and gently stir to combine, leaving small chunks of fish. Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle with dill fronds and garnish with additional scallion, if desired. Serve with bagel chips, sliced carrots, radishes and/or celery.

Nutrition | Per serving (1/4 cup): 167 calories, 4g carbohydrates, 26mg cholesterol, 12g fat, 0g fiber, 7g protein, 4g saturated fat, 248mg sodium, 1g sugar

Creamy Kimchi Dip

6 servings (makes about 1 1/2 cups)

For this big-flavored dip, add a little gochujang to sour cream, then blend it with well-drained kimchi and a touch of toasted sesame oil, lemon juice and salt. I like to use a food processor, but you can just finely chop the kimchi and make it in a bowl. It’s great with rice crackers and fresh vegetables.

Make ahead: You can eat the dip right away, but it tastes even better after being refrigerated for 1 day.

Notes: Fish sauce is a common ingredient in kimchi. To make this meatless, look for vegan versions, such as Mother-In-Law’s Vegan Napa Cabbage Kimchi.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days; stir before serving.

Total time: 20 mins

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons napa cabbage kimchi, divided

8 ounces regular or reduced-fat sour cream

1 tablespoon gochujang

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil, plus more for drizzling

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon fine salt

Toasted sesame seeds, for serving (optional)

Rice crackers and/or sliced carrots, celery and radishes, for serving

Squeeze the kimchi over a bowl to remove as much moisture as possible. (Discard the liquid or use it later to flavor soups or stews or a Micheladas or Bloody Mary.) In a food processor, combine 1 cup of the kimchi, the sour cream, gochujang, sesame oil, lemon juice and salt and process until just slightly chunky. Transfer to a bowl. Chop the remaining 2 tablespoons of the kimchi and put it on top of the dip as a garnish. Drizzle with sesame oil and sprinkle over sesame seeds, if desired. Serve with rice crackers or your favorite raw vegetables.

Nutrition | Per serving (1/4 cup): 117 calories, 9g carbohydrates, 13mg cholesterol, 8g fat, 2g fiber, 4g protein, 4g saturated fat, 498mg sodium, 4g sugar

Date and Blue Cheese Dip

5 servings (makes about 1 1/4 cups)

This luscious dip hits all the right notes: Blue cheese gives it tang; dates, a little sweetness; and walnuts, some crunch. The sour cream pulls it all together. Serve it with sliced fresh apples or pears, dried apple slices or pita chips. Its secret power: Spread it on pork or chicken sandwiches.

Make ahead: You can eat the dip right away, but it tastes even better after being refrigerated for 1 day.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days; stir before serving.

Substitutions: Nut-free? Skip the walnuts or sub in your favorite seeds, such as unsalted pumpkin.

Total time: 20 mins

8 ounces full or reduced-fat sour cream

3 ounces blue cheese, crumbled

1/8 teaspoon fine salt

8 pitted dates (2 ounces total), chopped, plus more as needed

1 slice cooked bacon, chopped, plus more as needed (may substitute 2 tablespoons real bacon bits)

3 tablespoons chopped walnuts

Pita chips, sliced apple and/or pear, for serving

In a medium bowl, stir together the sour cream, blue cheese and salt until well combined. Add the dates, bacon and walnuts and stir to incorporate. Top with a sprinkle of dates, if desired. Serve with pita chips, dried apple slices, or fresh sliced apple and/or pear.

Nutrition | (1/4 cup): 209 calories, 13g carbohydrates, 31mg cholesterol, 15g fat, 1g fiber, 9g protein, 8g saturated fat, 384mg sodium, 8g sugar

Loaded Potato Dip

5 servings (makes 1 1/4 cups)

Traditional baked potato toppings – sour cream, cheese, bacon bits and chives – are combined in a bowl. Then, you can simply scoop it all up with thick-cut potato chips or warm fries. Its secret power: Use it for topping a baked potato or roasted smashed potatoes.

Make ahead: You can eat the dip right away, but it tastes even better after being refrigerated for 1 day.

Substitutions: Meatless? Skip the bacon or add roasted mushrooms instead.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days; stir before serving.

Total time: 15 mins

8 ounces regular or reduced-fat sour cream

3 strips bacon, cooked and chopped; or 1/4 cup real bacon bits, plus more for optional garnish

1/4 cup (1 1/2 ounces) coarsely shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives or scallion, plus more for serving

2 teaspoons hot sauce, such as Frank’s RedHot Original Hot Sauce (optional)

1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper, or to taste

1/8 teaspoon fine salt

thick-cut potato chips or french fries, for serving

In a medium bowl, stir together the sour cream, bacon, cheese, scallion or chives, hot sauce, if using, pepper and salt until combined. Garnish with more bacon, if desired, and chive or scallion, and serve with potato chips or french fries.

Nutrition | Per serving (1/4 cup): 154 calories, 4g carbohydrates, 32mg cholesterol, 12g fat, 0g fiber, 8g protein, 7g saturated fat, 313mg sodium, 0g sugar

Roasted Red Pepper and Feta Dip

6 servings (makes 1 1/2 cups)

Jarred roasted red peppers make this recipe easy to pull together. Drop the peppers, smoked paprika bloomed in olive oil, sour cream and feta into a food processor and whir your way to a smooth dip. If you want it chunkier, finely chop the peppers and stir it in a bowl. We liked it with pita chips, carrots and radishes. Its secret power: Warm it up and it gets a second life as a savory sauce for roasted vegetables or meats.

Make ahead: Refrigerate this dip for at least 30 minutes before serving to let it chill and thicken.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days; stir well before serving.

Total time: 15 mins

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

8 ounces full- or reduced-fat sour cream

6 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

1/2 cup coarsely chopped jarred roasted red pepper (3 ounces) (see Note)

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, plus more to taste

pita chips, sliced carrots, celery and/or radishes, for serving

In a small skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the paprika and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Remove from the heat.

In a food processor, combine the sour cream, feta, red pepper, cayenne and paprika oil and process until smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Serve with pita chips, carrots, celery and/or radishes.

Note: If you prefer to use homemade roasted peppers, here’s how to prepare one: Position a rack about 6 inches from the broiling element and preheat the broiler to HIGH. On a rimmed sheet pan, roast 1 medium bell pepper until blackened on one side, 3 to 5 minutes. Using tongs, rotate it and broil until the pepper blackens all around. (This may also be done on a grill or on a gas stovetop.) Immediately transfer to a bowl and cover tightly to let pepper steam for about 15 minutes. Once the pepper is cool enough to handle, discard the stem and seeds before peeling and coarsely chopping.

Nutrition | Per serving (1/4 cup): 166 calories, 5g carbohydrates, 39mg cholesterol, 14g fat, 0g fiber, 7g protein, 8g saturated fat, 405mg sodium, 2g sugar

All recipes by Ann Maloney.

