Since 1932, hikers, golfers, cross-country skiers, dog-walkers, sledders, bird-watchers and nature lovers from around the region have enjoyed the expansive, unobstructed vistas of the historic Bath Golf Course on Whiskeag Road in North Bath.

After nearly 100 years as a treasured local resource, the course is in danger of being turned into a housing development. In an effort to prevent that from happening, a group of concerned citizens circulated a petition on Election Day signed by nearly 800 Bath voters – enough that the Bath City Council has ordered a pair of hearings on the matter, scheduled for Jan. 9 before the Planning Board, and Jan. 17 before the full council. Both hearings are at 6 p.m. and take place at City Hall at 55 Front St.

Those who care about preserving the course and preventing a totally inappropriate development as cluster housing in this rural section of North Bath should plan to attend both hearings in person.

Peter Blachly

Bath

