I just read that Maine’s secretary of state is taking Trump’s name off our presidential election ballot. This is not democracy, or the actions that should be tolerated by a free people. The people should decide by vote who will lead them, not a person who decides that we the people have no right to choose whomever we desire.

Without the freedom of voting, we are sheep being herded by our masters, who have no say in how we shall be led nor in what laws we are to live under. Or are we even able to trust that we will be ruled under the law, or just ruled without law by officials who choose not to abide by law?

Are we going to revert to the type of governance the English had under the days of the star chamber and its arbitrary rulings? Just who does this little popinjay hold herself to be? Is she the governor, legislature and the state supreme court all rolled into one? I would expect a free people’s legislature would remove her from office for such an offense against the rights of the Maine voters.

God grant that the legislature will act and restore voters rights. I am not speaking to uphold Donald Trump’s rights but the right of every voter to freely choose between candidates for office. The other avenue is the road to tyranny.

William Tappan

Eliot

