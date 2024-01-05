Many people are claiming that Donald Trump’s removal from the ballot would be the end of democracy in America. Democracy in America can’t be destroyed because it doesn’t exist. In a true democracy, the will of the majority is determinative.

If the United States was an actual democracy, Al Gore and Hillary Clinton would have been elected president based upon receiving the most votes. The framers created a republic with a Constitution, subsequently amended, that, among other things, contains provisions protecting the republic from what they saw as many dangers, including majoritarianism. What we are seeing is the consideration of one of those protections.

Reid Scher

Windham

