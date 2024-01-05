My thanks to the mayor and city manager for clearing the illegal camping on city property.

It is not an easy task, but it is a necessary one. Now we can keep our streets, parks and shared public spaces clean and safe for all residents and visitors, and provide the services the tent campers really need.

John Alexander
Portland

