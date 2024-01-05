I am writing in support of the Portland Museum of Art’s expansion plan. The expansion will help create an invigorated downtown through the added infusion of art in a venue that encourages community engagement.
Downtown Portland could use a boost. Strolling down Congress Street, one sees numerous empty storefronts and offices for rent.
The negative response to the expansion plan based on keeping the old children’s museum building takes a narrow outlook. Preserving Portland’s historic richness is certainly important. However, is this building, while certainly old, truly central to the stature of Portland architecture?
The PMA plan will create a positive setting for Portland, one that promotes community participation and involvement. It will provide a wide audience with access to art, theater and music and draw people to downtown Portland and Congress Street. More people will mean better opportunities for businesses to succeed and grow.
Of course, the beauty and history of Portland should be valued and preserved and change can be seen as a loss. However, such choices can be balanced with concerns for the common good. In this case, future gains for the community and potential for building a new history outweigh holding to the past.
Deborah Fell
Portland
