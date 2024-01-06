In the Civil War’s aftermath, the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was passed. Section 3 of that amendment prohibits people who have vowed to protect our country but have engaged in insurrection from serving in public office. This is not a suggestion, possibility, or even law. It is a fully fledged, duly enacted, part of our Constitution. No requirement is made for a person to have been tried and convicted of insurrection. The text states that engaging in insurrection disqualifies one from future office. To disregard this is to disregard our Constitution.

In reading the howls of protest over Secretary of State Bellows’ decision to remove Trump’s name from the ballot, I ponder what other parts of our Constitution these folks are prepared to disregard? What if an official decided it was OK to disregard the Second Amendment, or the First? How does Jared Golden propose we act as a nation of laws while disregarding our Constitution? Does Susan Collins not recall that in 2020 voters did decide, and our current dispute arises because Trump refused to respect the voters’ will? And, Angus King applauds Bellows’ process but disagrees with her conclusion in what way? That Trump swore an oath, engaged in insurrection, or that the Constitution should be obeyed?

Shenna Bellows emulates and honors the women whose portraits she keeps in her office: Frances Perkins and Margaret Chase Smith. Chellie Pingree also does us proud. The rest of our delegation are profiles in not much courage.

Ann Morrill

South Portland

