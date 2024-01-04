Who does Maine Secretary of State Bellows think she is? By whose authority is she removing Donald J. Trump from the ballot? It is unconstitutional at best, not to mention election interference.

We, the residents of Maine, will vote for whomever we want. If need be, we will write in “Donald J. Trump” spelt correctly. Will Bellows shred our votes?

People who don’t want to vote for Mr. Trump won’t. Is Bellows, a Democrat, afraid her guy won’t win in a free and fair election? Why is she attempting to stop Maine voters from voting for Mr. Trump? When did Maine become a banana republic? How much will it cost Maine taxpayers to defend Bellows’ dictates?

Bellows’ 31 pages of blather does not justify her actions. We are entitled to due process. Mr. Trump has never been charged with insurrection, let alone convicted. This is an affront to every citizen of the great state of Maine. Bellows has chosen to be a political activist masquerading as Maine’s secretary of state. This egregious act must not stand. Bellows’ abuse of power is unconscionable.

When the courts force Maine to include Donald J. Trump on the ballot, and they will as Bellows pointed out in her 31-page manifesto, it will be too late. Because now we know that our secretary of state has an agenda. The very person that is responsible for certifying the vote in Maine can’t be trusted.

Augusta, we have a problem.

Catherine Ferrell

Greene

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: