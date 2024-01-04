In the late 1960s and early ’70s, the groundbreaking duo the “Smothers Brothers” changed the direction of TV comedy by combining music, anti-war, pro-women, anti-discrimination sentiments into a comedic whole. We’ve never seen their likeness before or since. They were at the top of the ratings when CBS (succumbing to pressure) canceled their show. They sued and won a large settlement, but we all lost. Would they were around today to skewer today’s wannabes. A limerick tribute is right up their alley:

“In Memoriam”

Alas, Tommy Smothers is dead.

His truths were so far ahead.

To the powerful his satire spelled trouble.

With Dick, they burst many a bubble.

Today, we have sycophants instead.

Orlando Delogu

Portland

