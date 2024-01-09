Beverly Pye

PHIPPSBURG – Bev Pye, 82, of Small Point, passed away on Dec. 31, 2023 at her home. Bev, also known as Beverly, had a vibrant personality and was known for her bubbly, stylish and funny nature. She had a zest for life and brought joy to those around her.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. May she rest in peace.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. at the Small Point Baptist Church, Phippsburg, Maine.

