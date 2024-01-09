Wendrick, Charlene (Herrick) 58, of Scarborough, in Portland, Dec 31. Visiting hours, 11 a,m, – 2 p,m, with prayers at noon, Jan. 20, Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, South Portland.
