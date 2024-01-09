MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. – Judy A. Maines Carson, 78, of Mountainside, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at Hackensack University Medical Center.

﻿Judy was born in Casco, Maine on Oct. 17, 1945 to homemaker and carpenter, Mildred and Sonny Maines. In August 1967, she moved to Union County after marrying Charles “Kit” Carson from Mountainside.

﻿To all who knew her, she was kind and generous, a loving mother and wife. For many years, Judy worked at the Mountainside Library before retiring in 2007. After retirement, she gave generously of her time as an avid volunteer for the Friends of the Library, Mobile Meals, and the Community Presbyterian Church. She loved a good game of tennis and traveling throughout the United States, along with reading, gardening, and knitting for loved ones and Bears Without Borders. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her husband and extended New Jersey family, as well as her sons and their families whenever possible.

﻿Judy is survived by her husband Charles “Kit” Carson and sons and daughters-in-law and their children: Craig Carson and his wife Laurie, and their children Lizzie and CJ; Brian Carson and his wife Jen, and their children Sarah and Eric, and brothers Robert “Moe” and Ralph Maines.

﻿A private memorial service will be held at the Community Presbyterian Church of Mountainside on Jan. 27 at 11:00.

Anyone wishing to make a contribution in lieu of flowers in her name

may do so to the:

Friends of the

Mountainside Library

1 Constitution Plaza

Mountainside, NJ 07092

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous