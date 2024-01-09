ALNA – Everett Thomas Albee, 84, died Dec. 31, 2023. He was born on August 25, 1939 in Damariscotta, Maine, oldest son of Maynard and Christina (Reynolds) Albee.

He graduated from Morse High School in Bath in 1957. He went on to work at Bath Iron Works and served in the United States Navy. On June 5, 1965 he married Patricia (Conlogue) Albee and worked as a Quality Control Engineer at multiple nuclear power plants across the United States and Canada. After retiring from Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Richland, Wash., he moved back home to Alna where he embraced his roots as a ninth-generation farmer. In 2019, he took a significant step by transitioning the farm into a Forever Farm, a testament to his deep connection and respect for the land.

A devoted family man, Everett, known as Tom to friends and family, exuded charisma. He was a kind, generous, and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He found joy in family, farming, farmers markets, and smart conversations.

Predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Patricia (Conlogue) Albee, and son Loren M. Albee, Tom is survived by his daughters, Christina P. Albee and husband Gregg Goldsholl of Larchmont, N.Y., and Laurie P. Albee of Nashville, Tenn. He leaves behind cherished grandchildren Clare, Grace, Emily, and Abigail; as well as great-grandchild Astrid; and siblings Judy Albee, Walter Albee and wife April, and Carole Hill and husband John.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St. in Bath with Military Honors at 6:45 p.m. and a Masonic Service at 7 p.m.

﻿Memorial contributions may be made to the:

Central Lincoln County

Ambulance Service

Alna Fire Station

1579 Alna Road

Alna ME 04535 or at

clcambulanceservice.org or to:

the Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway

at wwfry.org.

