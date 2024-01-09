BOWDOINHAM – Richard F. Morin passed away unexpectedly after a brief bout with pneumonia at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

﻿Richard was born in Brunswick to Michel and Edith Black Morin. On the first day of high school, he met Glenna Connors who would become his wife of 59 years. After Richard graduated from Brunswick High School in 1960, he went on to study Mechanical Engineering at the University of Maine, Orono. In 1964, shortly after graduating with his engineering degree, he married Glenna Connors, his high school sweetheart and loving companion.

﻿Richard started his professional career at Bath Iron Works as an engineer. In 1968 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving honorably during the Vietnam War. During his service Richard was stationed in Ohio and Arizona. After four years, he and Glenna returned to Maine where Richard rejoined Bath Iron Works. Over his career, Richard worked in many engineering roles at several firms, mostly focused on HVAC design and facilities support.

﻿In 1980 Richard and Glenna purchased the former Anson P.M. Given Farm in Bowdoinham from Vernon Tourtelotte, and Richard achieved his life-long dream of becoming a gentleman farmer. The couple spent their free time restoring and maintaining the old farm, and for many years Richard raised herds of Hereford cattle and kept a beautiful vegetable garden.

﻿Richard served on the Bowdoinham Planning Board, being its Chairperson for many years. He also served on the Finance Committee, the Comprehensive Planning Committee, and was a ballot clerk.

﻿Richard was an avid hunter and sportsman. He enjoyed hunting trips to northern Maine and Quebec. He loved reading, history, and learning new things. When he could get away, he and Glenna enjoyed their camp in Fayette, Maine that Richard built with his father Michel. Richard and Glenna also enjoyed traveling. They have been to at least 40 states, including two long trips through the western states with their son, Michael. They went to Europe twice, and visited Quebec’s Winter Carnival for 15 consecutive years. Richard traced his family’s history through trips to New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, France, and Ireland.

﻿Besides his wife, Glenna, he is survived by their son, Michael and his wife Tatiana, and two grandsons, Alyosha and Misha. He is also survived by a brother, William Morin and his wife Pauline, and a sister, Anne Ackley and her husband Robert, all of Topsham.

﻿Richard was a loving husband and devoted father. He doted on his young grandsons, relishing his weekly visits.

﻿A graveside service and burial will be planned for Bay View Cemetery in Bowdoinham in the spring.

