BUXTON – Joyce M Kenney, 89, of Buxton, passed away on Jan. 2, 2024, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 9, 1934 in Southwest Harbor, Maine. She attended schools there and worked delivering ice by horse drawn sleigh as a young girl.

﻿Later Joyce moved to Southern Maine where she raised her family. Joyce worked and retired from Fairchild Semiconductor where she met her husband, James Kenney, together they built their 1 bedroom 6 car garage home in Buxton.

She loved to go dancing, spend time at their camp on the lake, take trips on the motorcycle and especially spending time with the grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved her dog Teddy and would say “This is his house too and he can do anything he wants!”

﻿Joyce was predeceased by a son, Mike Hopkins, daughter-in-law Gail Hopkins; brothers, Ralph Dunbar, John Dunbar, Edwin Dunbar and sisters, Charlotte Lawson and Pauline Moody.

﻿She is survived by her husband, James Kenney of Buxton; sons, Terry Hopkins and his wife Vicki, of Falmouth, Timmy Hopkins and his partner Sally of Otisfield, Scott Hopkins of Portland, Sam Hopkins and his wife Darlene of Westbrook; stepchildren, Angela Allen and her husband Donnie of Shapleigh, Mark Kenney and his wife Kim of Buxton, Cathy Diffin and her husband Doug of Robbinston; grandchildren, Caitlin, Nicholas, Harris, Rachel, Wesley, Alexander, Eric, Chandler, Joshua, Samantha, Jaymis, Katie, Brittney, Airyn, Dru, Megan and James; great grandchildren, Orion, Solomon, Forrest, Elliana, Addison, Haileigh, Alexander, Davian, Luna, Raffie, Malcolm, Freya, Shaelynn, Zaiden and Anthony; and her siblings Gertrude Gascon and Guy Dunbar and his wife Paula; as well as many nieces and nephews.

﻿Visiting hours will be held on Jan. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dolby, Blais, Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine with a Funeral service starting at 1 p.m., followed by a burial at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland. To express condolences or participate in Joyce’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

﻿

