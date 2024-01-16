WESTBROOK – Ruth Elizabeth Dow, recently of Westbrook, died on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Ruth was born at home in South Portland, on April 1, 1954 to Barbara H. Hughes (Moore) and raised by her mother and extended family. She was educated in South Portland schools until her teens. Later, she completed a high school equivalency and certificates in substance abuse counseling.

﻿Ruth was predeceased by her mother, Barbara in 2015; her husband, William C. Dow in 2021; her children, Sheldon Edward in 1990 and Barbara Dorazio (Ivey) in 2022; and her sister Patricia A. Clement (Hughes) in 2016. She is survived by her brother Ernest H. Hughes of Casco; her daughter Mary A. Klement (Christopher) of Westbrook; her grandchildren Misty and Derek, Danielle, Vincent, and Victoria; and four great-grandchildren, Atreyu, Gabrielle, Izaiah, and Aiyana.

﻿A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at Galilee Baptist Church 317 Main St, Gorham, ME 04038. Pastor Mark Labacz will officiate.

