BATH – Ann Young, 81, died at Hillhouse Assisted Living on Jan. 9, 2024.

Friends and family are invited to visit at 10 a.m. Saturday Jan. 20, 2024, at the Berean Baptist Church, 15 Cumberland St, Brunswick. A funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. A full obituary will follow. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

