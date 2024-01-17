GORHAM – Larry Joe Sturges, 74, of Gorham, passed away on Saturday Jan. 13.

Funeral Services, 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue in Portland. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service. Private burial will be in the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta.

