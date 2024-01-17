GORHAM/ RAYMOND – Jean “Jeannie” LaBrecque, 76, passed away on Jan. 11, 2024, after a brief illness at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. Jeannie was born in Portland on May 19,1947, daughter of the late Ray and Josephine (DeRoche) LaBrecque.

After graduating from Cathedral High School, Jeannie went on the attend Trinity College in Burlington, Vt., getting her PH.D in education.

She retired after 36 years as Librarian at Bonny Eagle High School.

She was an avid skier, bringing kids from Bonny Eagle to ski on weekends. She loved to travel, the theater, reading and spent many summers at her home in PEI Canada. The rest of the time she lived in her home on Deep Cove Shore, Sebago Lake in Raymond. She also enjoyed hanging out with her best friend Larry Perkins, her dogs and being around family.

She was predeceased by her parents; son Doug; 14 aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins. She is survived by many cousins and dear friends.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Gosnell of Southern Maine Hospice center for their warm, caring and comforting support.

Visitation will be held on Saturday Jan. 20 from 10 – 11 a.m., at St. Hyacinth’s Church of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at the church. Burial will be in the spring at St. Hyacinth Cemetery in Westbrook.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to:

New Beginnings

134 College St.

Lewiston ME 04240

