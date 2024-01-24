Delano, Raymond A. 80, of Waterville, Nov. 27, 2023. Service 12 p.m., April 4, Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta. Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Delano, Raymond A. 80, of Waterville, Nov. 27, 2023. Service 12 p.m., April 4, Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta. Knowlton and ...
Delano, Raymond A. 80, of Waterville, Nov. 27, 2023. Service 12 p.m., April 4, Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta. Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home
Send questions/comments to the editors.