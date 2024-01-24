OXFORD – Ronald James Philbrick, 68, passed away at home Jan. 20, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Wakefield, Mass. Dec. 30, 1955, to the late Burton and Katherine (MacGilivry) Philbrick. He graduated from Wakefield Memorial High School in 1974. After a quick detour to the United States Army and a mountain of love letters, he married the love of his life, Corrine Marie Walsh on April 11, 1975. This began a 48-year battle of wills over who was going to put the last piece in the puzzle, get the last cup of Folgers black silk from the pot, or the first to get the TV remote.

Ronald loved reading, crosswords, throwing water balloons over the roof at his grandchildren, music from every genre including opera, watching birds, yelling at squirrels, cracking endless corny jokes, and being the ultimate prankster up until the end and even after. His quick wit and dry humor and even drier hamburgers will be sorely missed by many.

Ronald was a proud member of IBEW dedicated 30 years to the New England Telephone/Verizon company first as a directory assistance operator and then later climbing the poles, in Maine with his “spikes” as a splice technician and also dazzling his children with rides to the moon in his bucket truck. His hard work ethic brought him to his second career with the Oxford Casino on the security and surveillance team. This provided him with fresh material for his gut busting stories, until he retired for the final time, 10 years later.

Ronald was predeceased in death by his little sister, Janice “Jani” Theriault (Tom) whom he would playfully tease.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Corrine; his beloved sister, Ellen (Rick), brother, David (Delia); numerous nieces and nephews; only daughter, Annie (Vincent), son, Burton (Kathy), son, Duncan (Sara); 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; bonus son, Luke Cole; and his good girl, Rosie dog.

There will be a celebration of life in the spring when the lilacs bloom. Go find that meathead Dad …. Wilbur is wagging his tail waiting for you.

“The dawn is not distant, nor is the night starless, Love is Eternal” HWL

To share memories and condolences please go to http://www.chandlerfunerals.com. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous