LARGO, Fla. – Elizabeth “Bette” Oliver died on Jan. 17, 2024 in Largo, Fla., at the age of 81. She was born on Feb. 16, 1942 to Thomas and Doris (Leavitt) Aikenhead. She was a graduate of Morse High School in Bath in 1960; and of Gorham State College in 1964.

Her teaching career was at Williams-Cone School in Topsham. On March 20, 1982 she married Richard Oliver. They lived at Sabino in West Bath enjoying Bette’s family cottage which Dick converted for year-round living. Eventually, they wintered in Pinellas Park, Fla., and loved their Mainlands (Unit 6) community. Bette enjoyed many activities there, and spent every possible afternoon at the pool. Dick and Bette also loved taking cruises.

The Order of the Eastern Star was very important to Bette. She was initiated into Genesta Chapter 73 in 1964. Through the years she served as Worthy Matron and also Grand Adah (Grand Chapter of Maine) among other offices and treasured her “Star” friendships.

Dick predeceased Bette in 2010. Survivors include stepdaughters Donna Bannerton and Dianne Lamm, both of Michigan; as well as cousin. Elizabeth Newman of Brunswick.

Many thanks go to the staff at Elison of Pinecrest as well as Suncoast Hospice for Bette’s excellent care.

There will be a graveside service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home in Bath. Condolences and memories may be shared at desmondfuneralhomes.com.

