BRUNSWICK – Christopher A. Brown “Brownie”, 53, of Brunswick died peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2024. He was born at Fort Riley in Junction City, Kan. on Nov. 24, 1970, the son of Bruce A. and Marie Elwell Brown. He graduated from Freeport High School in the class of 1989.

On Jan. 25, 2020 he married Yuko Yamauchi. They have three sons, Christian (15), Cameron (11), and Caden (10).

Chris was a hard worker, a jack of all trades. An avid Nascar fan and raced in the Wild Cat division at Beech Ridge Speedway. He enjoyed going to car shows and fishing with his dad and boys. He liked to travel and visit Nascar racetracks. He was a friend to many and liked by all who knew him.

Chris is survived by his wife, Yuko Yamauchi-Brown and their three sons of Brunswick; his father, Bruce A. Brown and Judy Gayton of Freeport; his mother, Marie Brown Gillespie of Brunswick; a sister, Jennifer Brown Watts and brother-in-law, Stephen Watts of Freeport; as well as many other extended family members.

A very special thank you to the staff of Winship Green in Bath for the compassionate care he received over the years.

A spring burial will be planned at Elmwood Cemetery in Pownal. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous