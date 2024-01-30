HARPSWELL – The Jones and Locke families are sad to report the death of Veronica Ann ‘Val’ Locke, who passed away on Jan. 24, 2024, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on Oct. 21, 1957, to William and Joan Locke, Val grew up primarily in Brunswick and attended Brunswick High School (Class of 1974) while helping to raise her four younger sisters.

After graduating magna cum laude from the University of New Hampshire in 1978, Val moved to Boston to begin her career at New England Life as a systems support analyst, later moving to Louisville, Ky., to work for Capital Holding Corporation. Her life in Louisville was rich with career achievements, friends, and civic involvement, the latter garnering her the prestigious commission of Kentucky Colonel. She also enjoyed renovating her historic Victorian home, gardening, and rescuing homeless street dogs.

In 1997, Val returned to Maine, her true home, to be closer to family and the beach. Here, she joined Unum as VP of Project Management and met the love of her life, Lee Jones. Val and Lee married in 1999 and settled into an idyllic family farmhouse on Harpswell Neck with their beloved dogs, cats, stacks of books and movies (in their original VHS and DVD formats), and beautiful flower gardens. Following retirement, Val continued her civic participation in local politics, at the Coastal Humane Society, at MidCoast Hospital, and most recently, on the Board of Directors at the Brunswick Naval Aviation Museum.

Born with a brilliant mind and razor-sharp wit, Val not only embodied the role of caregiver to her sisters, her nieces and nephews, and all of those she loved, but she constantly entertained her family and friends while doing so. Val talked fast and thought faster, and heaven help the unsuspecting stranger who engaged her in friendly debate. Her humor and laughter were infectious and unforgettable. She will always be remembered for her joyful giggle, generosity, confidence, and the way she lived her life with absolute genuineness.

Preceded in death by her mother, Joan Locke, Val is survived by her loving husband of 26 years Merrill Lee Jones, and her father, William Locke; her sisters Laura (Paul Mourning), Tracy (Patricio Adams), Kimberly (Richard Heim), and Courtney (Greg Im); her nieces and nephew, Emma Mourning, Louisa Mourning, Simone Heim, William Im, and Tallulah Im; and Lee’s daughter, Tori-Jean Jones, son, Jesse Lee Jones, and their respective children, Drew and Miles Gagnon, and Maura Jones. Her family and friends mourn her loss, and will forever keep her in their hearts.

No service is scheduled at this time.

Memories and Condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the:

Coastal Humane Society at https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E146632&id=202 or the:

Brunswick Naval Aviation Museum at https://bnamuseum.org/donate/

