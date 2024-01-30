TOPSHAM – Jerald Duane Leech, 78, of Topsham, passed away Friday Jan. 26, 2024 with his family by his side.

Born May 1, 1945, the third of six children to Jerald and Josephine Leech. He grew up in the Seattle, Wash. area until enlisting in the Air Force in 1962. After being stationed in Topsham that became his home. Over the years he worked in the wood business. He owned and operated Jerry Leech forest products for over 30 years. When not delivering firewood to long time customers or bringing another load to the mill he enjoyed camping, spending the day on the water with his family. As the years went on his pride and joy became his grandchildren. He treasured his time with them and loved being Grandpa. Jerry was predeceased by his parents, father Jerald, mother Josephine Leech, and sister Karen Abel.

﻿He is survived by daughter Kim Leech (Sheryl) of Ocala, Fla. and son Rick Leech (Jennifer) of Bowdoinham; his three grandchildren Allan, Taylor and Ryley Leech. He also leaves behind long time companion Norma Collins of Topsham; brothers Geno and Larry and sisters Beverly and Marla; along with several nieces and nephews on the west coast.

We would like to thank CHANS home care for graceful guidance and loving care to our dad.

﻿A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday Feb. 3, 2024, from 2 – 4 p.m. at One Sixty Five The Inn on Park Row, 165 Park Row, Brunswick.

Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers,

please donate to your

local Food pantry

in Jerry’s memory

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous