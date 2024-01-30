PHIPPSBURG – Conrad S. Brooks, 82, of Sequin Street died Jan. 26, 2024.

He was born in South Hiram on Nov. 29, 1941, the third son of Ruth E. (Stone) Brooks and Herbert M. Brooks of Stone Mountain, Brownfield. His birth was one week prior to the Pearl Harbor Attack.

He moved off the mountain to Brownfield Village at the age of 5. He started school during the week Maine burned (October 1947). He graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1960. He then entered the U.S. Army in 1960 serving at the White House in the communication corp.

On Sept. 7, 1963, he married Kathleen Dennis. He attended University of Maine in Orono and in 1967 he graduated with a bachelors degree in Agricultural Engineering. In 1967 he was employed by the John Deere Company in Moline, Ill. and as a Senior Engineer in Dubuque, Iowa until 1986. He was employed as an Engineering Manager for Fisher Engineering from 1986 to 1994, and Entwistle in Hudson, Mass. for the design and field testing of the ME-4 tow tractor from 1994 to 1996. He was then employed at Bath Iron Works, where he retired in 2007.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bath. He enjoyed woodworking, spending time with family and his nine grandchildren, sailing and restoring boats.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kathleen D. Brooks of Phippsburg; three sons, Dr. Paul Brooks and his companion Mary Dempsey of Auburn, Brian Brooks and his wife Nadia Sanchez Pepio of Durham, and Daniel Brooks and his wife Emily of Scarborough, two daughters, Lynne Brooks Marquis of Biddeford and Sarah Dudley and her husband Eric Dudley of Gorham; one sister, Sylvia Babcock of Florida; nine grandchildren, Brooks and Jack Marquis, Aidan and Grace Dudley, Dylan and Isla Brooks Sanchez, and Annabelle, Samuel, and Peter Brooks; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Burton Brooks and James Brooks and one sister, Nancy Heath.

Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St. in Bath. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday Feb. 2 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 144 Lincoln St. in Bath, with Military Honors. A gathering of friends and family will follow at the church fellowship hall. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Brownfield in the spring.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the

Veterans Affairs

Voluntary Services

1 VA Center,

Augusta, ME 04330

with attention

VA Voluntary Service; or

Northern Light Home Care and Hospice

225 Gorham Rd., Suite 200,

South Portland, ME 04106

