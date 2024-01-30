NEW YORK CITY – Ruth Ann Phimister, 77, of New York City, passed away at Bella Point in Freeport, Maine during the night on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, following a brief illness.

Ruth Ann was born in White Plains, NY, on Dec. 16, 1946, the daughter of William and Ruth S. Stein Phimister. After graduating from Drew University in Madison, NJ, Ruth Ann furthered her education by earning two master’s degrees, one in Theatre from the University of South Carolina, Columbia, and one in Library Sciences from Queens College in New York.

A member of the Actors Equity and SAG/AFTRA unions, Ruth Ann performed on stage in theatrical productions around the country. In addition, Ruth Ann recorded numerous books and appeared in various educational and commercial films and television programs over the years.

She recently moved to Maine to be nearer to her family.

She is survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Ellen Smith and her husband Bruce of Virginia, and Evelyn Phimister and her husband Frank Saracino, of Wells, Maine.

Services will be private.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Ruth Ann’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells, ME 04090.

﻿

