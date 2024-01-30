TOPSHAM – Louise B. St. Pierre, 90, of Topsham, passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2024. She was born on June 10, 1933 in Brunswick, the daughter of George and Mary (Dionne) Bernier.

Louise was raised in Brunswick, where she attended St. John’s Catholic School. She worked as a seamstress and homemaker; taking pride in caring for her home and family. Louise enjoyed cooking, reading, listening to music and peacefully taking in the beauty of the pond and wildlife outside her window. She looked forward to the simple joys of going on a Sunday drive; especially to the coast to enjoy a good lobster roll.

Louise was predeceased by her parents, George and Mary Bernier; and her first husband, Philip Pinette of 31 years.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew St. Pierre; her daughter, Claudette MacDougall and husband Kempton, and their son, Kempton Jr.; her son, Philip Pinette; her sister, Lucille Hensley and her children Julienne and Thomas.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. Condolences, memories, and pictures may be shared with the family at http://www.StetsonsFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in Louise’s name to MidCoast Humane and St. Charles Borromeo Church.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous