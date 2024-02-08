Raymond, Earl W. 94, of Falmouth, Feb. 2, 2024. Visitation, 10 a.m. – noon, funeral noon, February 10, Jones, Rich, & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.
Raymond, Earl W. 94, of Falmouth, Feb. 2, 2024. Visitation, 10 a.m. – noon, funeral noon, February 10, Jones, Rich, & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.
