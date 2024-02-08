WINTHROP – Sheila “Sheli” Ciembroniewicz passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 23, 2024.

She was a woman of strong faith and spirit, with a sharp sense of humor and, above all, a deep and devoted love for her family.

Born in Ireland in 1933, Sheila’s parents were Eileen and Patrick. She had two older siblings, Larry and Eileen.

Sheila’s mother, an Abbey Theatre actress, tragically passed away when Sheila was two years old. Both Sheila and her sister Eileen spent the next four years in Bullingham, England attending St. Elizabeth’s Residential School for Roman Catholic Girls.

Returning to Ireland around 1940, Sheila, her father, and Larry and Eileen moved to Clonmel where they lived on the quay of the River Suir. Her formative years were spent in County Tipperary where she attended the Ballingarry School and enjoyed many summer days with friends on “The Island” in Clonmel. Her father ran two local theaters and that’s how Sheila first developed her love of classic movies.

After her father’s passing, Sheila went to Liverpool, England where she studied nursing and midwifery at Catherine’s Hospital in Birkenhead. Sheila graduated and continued to work as a nurse in Liverpool. It was there that she first met a young Polish neurosurgeon and eventually her future husband, Juliusz Ciembroniewicz.

Sheila and Juliusz emigrated to the United States and spent the next years between Massachusetts and Connecticut. During those years they would go on camping and fishing adventures that often brought them to Crawford Lake in Washington County, Maine. After living briefly in Massachusetts and Indiana, they permanently moved to Maine, first living in Augusta and Winthrop soon thereafter.

Once settled in Winthrop, Sheila and Julius raised three sons, Steve, Julius, and Larry, as well as Arabian horses, Bantam chickens, German Shepherds, a pig named Michael and a variety of other animals.

A member of St. Francis Xavier parish, Sheila sang in the church chorus for many years. She was also a consistent volunteer working in the church kitchen, delivering Meals-On-Wheels, supporting families as a guardian ad litem, and at one point serving as a Cub Scout leader.

Following in the footsteps of her mother, Sheila enjoyed theater. For several years she performed (and sometimes played a starring role) with the Winthrop Players, alongside some of her dear friends from Winthrop. She found great joy in these performances and there were many festive nights at the Winthrop Grange.

In addition to all of this, Sheila took greatest pride in her three sons. She unfailingly attended countless baseball, basketball, soccer and football games and could always be counted on for an encouraging word and enthusiastic support from the sidelines.

Sheila enjoyed drinking Irish tea, reading a good mystery, watching old classic movies, solving crossword puzzles, listening to music (especially Irish tenors and anything with a strong chorus), croquet, gardening, drawing, birdwatching, and taking in the beauty of paper flowers shared by a dear friend. She relished any gathering of family and friends, as well as luncheons with girlfriends. Sheila appreciated the loving kindness of others.

Sheila lived a rich, full life and her positive energy touched many people. She is survived by her son Steve, his wife Deb, and their two children Joseph and Camila; her son Julius; her son Larry; her extensive and growing Conran and Harney family in Ireland, and many closely held friends.

She is dearly missed. Beannacht De lena hanam dilis.

Any information about memorial services will be announced at a future date.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop, where memories, condolences, and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.khrfuneralhomes.com. ﻿

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Sheila’s name.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous