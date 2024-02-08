Wednesday, Feb. 7

Boys’ Basketball

• Buckfield 63, Islesboro 49

• Bucksport 80, George Stevens 58

• Caribou 57, Presque Isle 48

• Easton 89, Ashland 39

• Ellsworth 76, Mt. Desert Island 58

• Mt. Blue 66, Gardiner 50

• North Haven 61, Vinalhaven 24

• North Yarmouth Academy 51, Sacopee Valley 37

• Old Orchard Beach 73, Traip Academy 63

• Piscataquis 56, Greenville 38

• Temple Academy 70, Rangeley 46

• Waynflete 58, St. Dominic 51

• Wisdom 69, Washburn 41

• Yarmouth 69, Lake Region 58

Girls’ Basketball

• Buckfield 36, Islesboro 28

• Dirigo 48, Oak Hill 45

• Greenville 43, Piscataquis 38

• Hall-Dale 57, Mt. Abram 28

• Hermon 41, John Bapst 35

• Lee Academy 42, East Grand 23

• Machias 54, Jonesport-Beals 42

• Maranacook 43 Madison 40

• Monmouth Academy 38, Lisbon 6

• Mountain Valley 46, Kents Hill 14

• Narraguagus 60, Sumner 42

• North Haven 43, Vinalhaven 42

• North Yarmouth Academy 59, Sacopee Valley 30

• Old Orchard Beach 53, Traip Academy 32

• Old Town 56, Houlton 51

• Orono 38, Central 25

• Penobscot Valley 34, Mattanawcook Academy 29

• Pine Tree Academy 41, Temple Academy 29

• Schenck 44, Stearns 37

• Southern Aroostook 79, Katahdin 35

• Spruce Mountain 93, Boothbay 19

• Waynflete 40, St. Dominic 27

• Winthrop 45, Telstar 32

• Van Buren 18, Madawaska 6

• Wisdom 66, Washburn 34

• Woodland 49, Calais 42

• Yarmouth 41, Lake Region 40

Boys’ Hockey

• Falmouth 3, Bangor/Narraguagus 1

• John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington 4, Old Town/Orono 3

• Messalonskee 3, Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan 1

• St. Dominic 6, Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard 0

• Brunswick/Freeport at Camden Hills (MidCoast Recreation Center), 7 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• A North quarterfinal: #5-Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence/Erskine/Maranacook 3, #4-St. Dominic, 1

• A North quarterfinal: #2-Penobscot 12, #7-Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland 3

• A North quarterfinal: #1-Yarmouth/Freeport 9, #8-Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak 1

• A South quarterfinal: #4-Falmouth/Scarborough 3, #5-Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk 2

• A South quarterfinal: #3-Portland/Deering 9, #6-York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble 3

• A South quarterfinal: #2-Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook 8, #7-Greely/Gray-New Gloucester 0

Thursday, Feb. 8

Boys’ Basketball

• Bangor at Oxford Hills, 6:30 p.m.

• Boothbay at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

• Edward Little at Lewiston, 7:30 p.m.

• Fort Fairfield at Madawaska, 7 p.m.

• Gardiner at Cony, 7 p.m.

• Gorham at Scarborough, 7 p.m.

• Greely at Wells, 6:30 p.m.

• Hall-Dale at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.

• Hampden Academy at Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.

• Kennebunk at Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

• Lawrence at Skowhegan, 6 p.m.

• Lisbon at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Maranacook at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

• Massabesic at Marshwood, 6:30 p.m.

• Medomak Valley at MCI, 6:30 p.m.

• Morse at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Biddeford, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. View at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

• Oak Hill at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.

• Oceanside at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.

• Pine Tree Academy at St. Dominic, 5 p.m.

• Poland at York, 7 p.m.

• Portland at Cheverus, 8 p.m.

• Sanford at South Portland, 7 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Bonny Eagle, 7:30 p.m.

• Waterville at Erskine Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Winthrop at Telstar/Gould, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bangor at Oxford Hills, 5 p.m.

• Bonny Eagle at Thornton Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Deering at Mt. Ararat, 6:30 p.m.

• Erskine Academy at Waterville, 6 p.m.

• Fort Fairfield at Madawaska, 5:30 p.m.

• Gardiner at Cony, 5:30 p.m.

• Gorham at Windham, 6 p.m.

• Kennebunk at Gray-New Gloucester, 6 p.m.

• Lawrence at Skowhegan, 7:30 p.m.

• Leavitt at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.

• Lewiston at Edward Little, 5 p.m.

• Lincoln Academy at Morse, 6 p.m.

• MCI at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Nokomis at Hampden Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Pine Tree Academy at Valley, 3:30 p.m.

• Portland at Cheverus, 6:30 p.m.

• South Portland at Sanford, 6 p.m.

• Westbrook at Falmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Cape Elizabeth at Cheverus/Yarmouth (Troubh Ice Arena), 6:10 p.m.

• Kennebunk/Wells at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde (Colisee), 8:10 p.m.

• Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland at Greely (Family Ice Center), 7:10 p.m.

• Scarborough at Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete (Troubh Ice Arena), 4:10 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• A North quarterfinal: #6-Lewiston/Oak Hill vs. #3-Brunswick (Watson Arena), 8:15 p.m.

Skiing

• KVAC Alpine championships, at Saddleback, 10 a.m.

• KVAC Nordic championships, at Black Mountain, 2 p.m.

• WMC Alpine championships, at Pleasant Mountain, 10 a.m.

• WMC Nordic championships, at Libby Hill, Gray, 2 p.m.

• MVC Nordic championships, at Black Mountain, 3 p.m.

