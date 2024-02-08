Wednesday, Feb. 7
Boys’ Basketball
• Buckfield 63, Islesboro 49
• Bucksport 80, George Stevens 58
• Caribou 57, Presque Isle 48
• Easton 89, Ashland 39
• Ellsworth 76, Mt. Desert Island 58
• Mt. Blue 66, Gardiner 50
• North Haven 61, Vinalhaven 24
• North Yarmouth Academy 51, Sacopee Valley 37
• Old Orchard Beach 73, Traip Academy 63
• Piscataquis 56, Greenville 38
• Temple Academy 70, Rangeley 46
• Waynflete 58, St. Dominic 51
• Wisdom 69, Washburn 41
• Yarmouth 69, Lake Region 58
Girls’ Basketball
• Buckfield 36, Islesboro 28
• Dirigo 48, Oak Hill 45
• Greenville 43, Piscataquis 38
• Hall-Dale 57, Mt. Abram 28
• Hermon 41, John Bapst 35
• Lee Academy 42, East Grand 23
• Machias 54, Jonesport-Beals 42
• Maranacook 43 Madison 40
• Monmouth Academy 38, Lisbon 6
• Mountain Valley 46, Kents Hill 14
• Narraguagus 60, Sumner 42
• North Haven 43, Vinalhaven 42
• North Yarmouth Academy 59, Sacopee Valley 30
• Old Orchard Beach 53, Traip Academy 32
• Old Town 56, Houlton 51
• Orono 38, Central 25
• Penobscot Valley 34, Mattanawcook Academy 29
• Pine Tree Academy 41, Temple Academy 29
• Schenck 44, Stearns 37
• Southern Aroostook 79, Katahdin 35
• Spruce Mountain 93, Boothbay 19
• Waynflete 40, St. Dominic 27
• Winthrop 45, Telstar 32
• Van Buren 18, Madawaska 6
• Wisdom 66, Washburn 34
• Woodland 49, Calais 42
• Yarmouth 41, Lake Region 40
Boys’ Hockey
• Falmouth 3, Bangor/Narraguagus 1
• John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington 4, Old Town/Orono 3
• Messalonskee 3, Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan 1
• St. Dominic 6, Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard 0
• Brunswick/Freeport at Camden Hills (MidCoast Recreation Center), 7 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• A North quarterfinal: #5-Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence/Erskine/Maranacook 3, #4-St. Dominic, 1
• A North quarterfinal: #2-Penobscot 12, #7-Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland 3
• A North quarterfinal: #1-Yarmouth/Freeport 9, #8-Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak 1
• A South quarterfinal: #4-Falmouth/Scarborough 3, #5-Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk 2
• A South quarterfinal: #3-Portland/Deering 9, #6-York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble 3
• A South quarterfinal: #2-Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook 8, #7-Greely/Gray-New Gloucester 0
Thursday, Feb. 8
Boys’ Basketball
• Bangor at Oxford Hills, 6:30 p.m.
• Boothbay at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
• Edward Little at Lewiston, 7:30 p.m.
• Fort Fairfield at Madawaska, 7 p.m.
• Gardiner at Cony, 7 p.m.
• Gorham at Scarborough, 7 p.m.
• Greely at Wells, 6:30 p.m.
• Hall-Dale at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.
• Hampden Academy at Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.
• Kennebunk at Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
• Lawrence at Skowhegan, 6 p.m.
• Lisbon at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Maranacook at Madison, 6:30 p.m.
• Massabesic at Marshwood, 6:30 p.m.
• Medomak Valley at MCI, 6:30 p.m.
• Morse at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat at Biddeford, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. View at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.
• Oak Hill at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.
• Oceanside at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.
• Pine Tree Academy at St. Dominic, 5 p.m.
• Poland at York, 7 p.m.
• Portland at Cheverus, 8 p.m.
• Sanford at South Portland, 7 p.m.
• Thornton Academy at Bonny Eagle, 7:30 p.m.
• Waterville at Erskine Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Winthrop at Telstar/Gould, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Bangor at Oxford Hills, 5 p.m.
• Bonny Eagle at Thornton Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Deering at Mt. Ararat, 6:30 p.m.
• Erskine Academy at Waterville, 6 p.m.
• Fort Fairfield at Madawaska, 5:30 p.m.
• Gardiner at Cony, 5:30 p.m.
• Gorham at Windham, 6 p.m.
• Kennebunk at Gray-New Gloucester, 6 p.m.
• Lawrence at Skowhegan, 7:30 p.m.
• Leavitt at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.
• Lewiston at Edward Little, 5 p.m.
• Lincoln Academy at Morse, 6 p.m.
• MCI at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Nokomis at Hampden Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Pine Tree Academy at Valley, 3:30 p.m.
• Portland at Cheverus, 6:30 p.m.
• South Portland at Sanford, 6 p.m.
• Westbrook at Falmouth, 6:30 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Cape Elizabeth at Cheverus/Yarmouth (Troubh Ice Arena), 6:10 p.m.
• Kennebunk/Wells at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde (Colisee), 8:10 p.m.
• Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland at Greely (Family Ice Center), 7:10 p.m.
• Scarborough at Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete (Troubh Ice Arena), 4:10 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• A North quarterfinal: #6-Lewiston/Oak Hill vs. #3-Brunswick (Watson Arena), 8:15 p.m.
Skiing
• KVAC Alpine championships, at Saddleback, 10 a.m.
• KVAC Nordic championships, at Black Mountain, 2 p.m.
• WMC Alpine championships, at Pleasant Mountain, 10 a.m.
• WMC Nordic championships, at Libby Hill, Gray, 2 p.m.
• MVC Nordic championships, at Black Mountain, 3 p.m.
