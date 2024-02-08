Thursday, Feb. 8

Boys’ Basketball

• Bangor at Oxford Hills, 6:30 p.m.

• Boothbay at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

• Edward Little at Lewiston, 7:30 p.m.

• Fort Fairfield at Madawaska, 7 p.m.

• Gardiner at Cony, 7 p.m.

• Gorham at Scarborough, 7 p.m.

• Greely at Wells, 6:30 p.m.

• Hall-Dale at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.

• Hampden Academy at Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.

• Kennebunk at Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

• Lawrence at Skowhegan, 6 p.m.

• Lisbon at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Maranacook at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

• Massabesic at Marshwood, 6:30 p.m.

• Medomak Valley at MCI, 6:30 p.m.

• Morse at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Biddeford, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. View at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

• Oak Hill at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.

• Oceanside at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.

• Pine Tree Academy at St. Dominic, 5 p.m.

• Poland at York, 7 p.m.

• Portland at Cheverus, 8 p.m.

• Sanford at South Portland, 7 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Bonny Eagle, 7:30 p.m.

• Waterville at Erskine Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Winthrop at Telstar/Gould, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bangor at Oxford Hills, 5 p.m.

• Bonny Eagle at Thornton Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Deering at Mt. Ararat, 6:30 p.m.

• Erskine Academy at Waterville, 6 p.m.

• Fort Fairfield at Madawaska, 5:30 p.m.

• Gardiner at Cony, 5:30 p.m.

• Gorham at Windham, 6 p.m.

• Kennebunk at Gray-New Gloucester, 6 p.m.

• Lawrence at Skowhegan, 7:30 p.m.

• Leavitt at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.

• Lewiston at Edward Little, 5 p.m.

• Lincoln Academy at Morse, 6 p.m.

• MCI at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Nokomis at Hampden Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Pine Tree Academy at Valley, 3:30 p.m.

• Portland at Cheverus, 6:30 p.m.

• South Portland at Sanford, 6 p.m.

• Westbrook at Falmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Cape Elizabeth at Cheverus/Yarmouth (Troubh Ice Arena), 6:10 p.m.

• Kennebunk/Wells at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde (Colisee), 8:10 p.m.

• Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland at Greely (Family Ice Center), 7:10 p.m.

• Scarborough at Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete (Troubh Ice Arena), 4:10 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• A North quarterfinal: #6-Lewiston/Oak Hill vs. #3-Brunswick (Watson Arena), 8:15 p.m.

Skiing

• KVAC Alpine championships, at Saddleback, 10 a.m.

• KVAC Nordic championships, at Black Mountain, 2 p.m.

• WMC Alpine championships, at Pleasant Mountain, 10 a.m.

• WMC Nordic championships, at Libby Hill, Gray, 2 p.m.

• MVC Nordic championships, at Black Mountain, 3 p.m.

Swimming

• KVAC Class B championships, at Bath YMCA, 2:30 p.m.

• South Southwesterns boys, at Cape Elizabeth High, 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 9

Boys’ Hockey

• Thornton Academy at Bangor/Narraguagus (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.

Indoor Track

• WMC championships, at USM, 4:30 p.m.

Skiing

• SMAA Alpine championships, at Pleasant Mountain, noon

Swimming

• KVAC Class B championships, at Bath YMCA, 2:30 p.m.

• North Southwesterns boys, at Cape Elizabeth High, 5 p.m.

