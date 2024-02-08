The top 10 boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and top five boys’ and girls’ hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 2/7/24

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 1. Windham (4) 65 2. Gorham (2) 61 3. Cheverus 56 4. Oceanside (1) 47 5. Portland 41 6. Scarborough 36 7. Falmouth 29 8. Gray-New Gloucester 19 9. Hampden Academy 12 10. Ellsworth 7 10. Messalonskee 7

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 1. Cheverus (7) 70 2. Oceanside 53 3. South Portland 45 4. Ellsworth 44 5. Gorham 41 5. Lawrence 41 7. Mt. Ararat 36 8. Brunswick 26 9. Old Town 8 10. Gray-New Gloucester 6 10. Scarborough 6

BOYS’ HOCKEY 1. Thornton Academy (2) 23 2. Lewiston (1) 22 3. St. Dominic (3) 19 4. Falmouth 10 5. Cheverus/Yarmouth 7

GIRLS’ HOCKEY 1. Cheverus co-op (7) 35 2. Penobscot 22 3. Yarmouth/Freeport 20 4. Gorham co-op 11 5. Portland co-op 7

