Gabe Michaud scored 26 points, Ashton Leclerc added 23, and Gorham held off a last-minute rally by Scarborough to end its boys’ basketball regular season with a 54-51 win in a Class AA South game Thursday night in Scarborough.

Carter Blanche scored 15 points and Spencer Booth had 14 for Scarborough (14-4), which nearly staged a dramatic comeback after trailing 52-41 with just over a minute to go. The Red Storm closed to within 52-51 on a 3-pointer by Blake Harris with 17 seconds left. Leclerc hit two free throws with 5.2 seconds to go, and Scarborough’s Spencer Booth missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Gorham (16-2), ranked No. 2 in the Varsity Maine top 10, will get a first-round bye in the Class AA South tournament as the No. 1 seed.

CHEVERUS 57, PORTLAND 50: Leo McNabb scored 19 points and the host Stags (15-3) rode a 20-3 second-quarter run to a win over the Bulldogs (14-4).

McNabb scored the Stags’ first 13 points as they erased an 11-8 first-quarter deficit and built a 28-14 halftime advantage.

Jameson Fitzpatrick added 11 points for Cheverus.

The Bulldogs were paced by 15 points from Cordell Jones and 10 apiece from Jeissey Khamis and Kevin Rugabirwa.

Cheverus secured the No. 2 seed for the Class AA North tournament. Portland, the defending regional champion, will be the No. 3 seed.

THORNTON ACADEMY 69, BONNY EAGLE 55: Wyatt Benoit poured in 43 points to lead the Trojans (5-13) past the Scots (3-15) at Standish.

Lucas Drinkwater scored 20 points for Bonny Eagle.

GREELY 71, WELLS 64: Owen Partridge scored 18 of his 28 points in the second half, and the Rangers (9-9) used 18-8 advantage in the fourth quarter to beat the Warriors (9-9) at Wells.

Kade Ippolito added 20 points.

Kaden Springer led Wells with 19 points. Eli Roy tossed in 17 and Jeremy Therrien had 10.

SOUTH PORTLAND 76, SANFORD 46: Gabe Galarraga scored 21 points, Manny Hidalgo had 18 and Gabe Jackson added 17 as the Red Riots (9-9) cruised past the Spartans (9-9) in South Portland.

Darius Johnson chipped in with 13 points.

Dylan Gendron scored 16 points for Sanford.

BIDDEFORD 65, MT. ARARAT 57: The Tigers (6-12) opened the contest with an 18-7 first-quarter advantage and led throughout in a win over the Eagles (8-10) at Biddeford.

Travis Edgerton paced Biddeford with 16 points. Kelly O’Guinn and Julius Searles tossed in 12 apiece.

Andrew Clements made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points for Mt. Ararat.

MARSHWOOD 40, MASSABESIC 37: Liam Tiernan scored 14 points to lead the Hawks (4-14) to a win over Mustangs (0-18) at South Berwick.

Ryan Essex and Deshawn Toussaint chipped with 10 points apiece.

Cade Nielsen scored 11 points for Massabesic.

ST. DOMINIC 68, PINE TREE ACADEMY 36: Logan Carey and Kai Taylor led a balanced attack with 13 points apiece as the Saints (17-1) beat the Breakers (2-12) in Auburn.

Campbell Perryman contributed 12 points and Jonathan Tangilamesu tallied 11.

Silas Yeaton led Pine Tree with 12 points. Samuel Bautista scored 11.

YORK 75, POLAND 44: Hayden Forbes had 19 points and 12 rebounds to power the Wildcats (15-3) past the Knights (3-15) at York.

Derek Parsons added 14 points.

Damon Martin led Poland with 23 points.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 86, MORSE 58: Gabe Hager scored 21 points, Tucker Stiles knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to 17 points, and the Eagles (15-3) wrapped up their regular season by defeating the Shipbuilders (6-12) in Newcastle.

Lucas Houghton (14 points) and Casey Duncan (11) also scored in double figures.

Trace McFarland led Morse with 21 points. Gage Suitter scored 12.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 89, BOOTHBAY 45 The Phoenix (12-6) made 23 shots from behind the 3-point line in a win over the Seahawks (5-13) at Jay.

Senior Griffin Achorn tallied a double-double by grabbing 11 rebounds to go along with his 15 points, all on 3s. Ian York made six 3s and finished with 20 points. Jace Bessey (12 points) and Austin Armandi each made three 3-pointers, while six other Spruce Mountain shooters made one.

Finn Harkins scored 22 points for Boothbay. Luke Morley pitched in with 13.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

LEAVITT 11, GREELY 3: Will Keach had three goals and a pair of assists to lead Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland (11-3) to a win over Greely (10-4) at Family Ice Center in Falmouth.

Brody Emond also recorded a hat trick, Conner Boulay added two goals and two assists, and Hunter Bussiere, Breck Langevin and Nick LeBrasseur also scored.

Colten Miedema, Charlie Moore and Sean Allen each had a goal for Greely.

