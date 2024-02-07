FALMOUTH — A year ago, the Falmouth/Scarborough girls’ hockey team had to decline its invitation to the state tournament. A long regular season took a toll on the Navigators, already low in numbers, and they simply didn’t have enough players for the postseason.

Now, Falmouth/Scarborough is stronger and deeper, and with Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Biddeford/Kennebunk/Thornton/Wells, the Navigators are on to the South semifinals.

“The girls really bought into the systems, working hard, playing positionally sound hockey, playing smart defense. We were able to turn that into a nice ‘W’ tonight,” Falmouth/Scarborough Coach Rob Carrier said.

No. 4 Falmouth/Scarborough (10-9) will take on No. 1 Cheverus/Windham (15-1) on Saturday at Troubh Arena. No. 5 Biddeford ended its season at 8-11.

These teams split a pair of games in the regular season. Wednesday at the Family Ice Arena, the Navigators’ defense was the difference. Falmouth/Scarborough was able to control play for most of the game, rarely allowing the Tigers to set up in the offensive zone for sustained pressure.

“We were just locked in. Chip (Fortier), our defense coach, has really helped us throughout the season. We weren’t focused on selfish plays. We realized if we lose, we’re done,” said Eve Chace, a Falmouth senior defenseman and co-captain.

Still, the Tigers struck first, at 4:46 of the first period when the Navigators misplayed the puck and it trickled into the net. McKenzie Caron was credited with the goal.

The Navigators made it 1-1 at 13:05 of the first, when Morgan Adams scored from the top of the circle through traffic in front. A few minutes earlier, the Tigers had a chance for a two-goal lead but a breakaway was whistled dead when Sophia Auger was called for a trip, negating a goal.

“It was close. It was a hockey play and it happened quick. The ref made a decision and that’s what it is. We’ve got to play through those things, no matter what happens,” Biddeford Coach Josh Williams said. “We bounced back all right. It certainly wasn’t our only opportunity. We didn’t convert on several of the opportunities we were given.”

Audrey Farnham’s goal after a Biddeford turnover at 6:14 of the second gave the Navigators the lead for good. Trinity Grenier’s goal on a rebound of a Farnham shot at 9:01 of the third pushed the lead to 3-1.

“Our team chemistry is really good. I couldn’t play last year. I was out with my knee injury. I’m working harder to get further because I couldn’t play last year,” Chace said. “I think everyone else is stepping up because we kind of got robbed last year. That makes everyone work harder.”

The Tigers pulled within 3-2 on Jordan Dube’s goal at 10:16, but Falmouth/Scarborough was able to control the puck throughout the final minutes, never giving Williams a chance to pull goalie Mariah Villandry for an extra attacker. Villandry made 38 saves.

“She’s a leader on our team. (Villandry) stood on her head tonight. It was an extremely close game because she was making so many saves,” Williams said.

Freshman Tessa Woodbury made nine saves for the Navigators.

“I think it’s her fifth time putting on goalie pads, so she was kind of thrust into it,” Carrier said.

