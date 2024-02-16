HARPSWELL – James Everett Smith of Basin Point in Harpswell, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

Jim was born on July 17, 1943 in Saint Paul, Minn., the son of Belva (Stoltz) Smith and Harold F. Smith. He grew up in Duluth, Minn. and graduated from East High School in 1961.

He received a B.S. in Chemistry from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 1965, a Ph.D. in Inorganic Chemistry from the University of Washington in 1969, followed by post-doctoral studies at Michigan State University (1969-’70), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (1970-’71) and Boston University School of Management (1979).

Jim enjoyed his career as a Research Scientist with numerous positions in Research and Development primarily in the area of In-vivo Diagnostic Imaging Agents used in Cardiology and Neurology. He worked at Union Carbide from 1971-’79, New England Nuclear from 1979-’82, and DuPont (later DuPont/Merck) from 1982-’94. He began JES Consulting in 1995 working with

many startup companies on similar research and FDA proposals before returning to full time work at EPIX Medical.

Jim has served on various committees of the National Academy of Sciences, the Nuclear Medical Technician Committee at Salem State College, and the Organizing Committee for the High Country Nuclear Medicine Meetings.

Jim has always loved the out-of-doors: camping, hiking, skiing, sailing or just splitting wood. He met his life-partner, Ruth (Meikle) Smith at Westchester Skiers in 1971 and they celebrated 44 years of marriage last Aug. 25, 2023.

Their greatest joy was sailing starting with a Cal 20 and working up to a Ranger 26, a Sabre 34 and finally a beautiful Morris 40. From home ports in Rowayton, Conn., and then Harpswell, they sailed all the coast of Long Island Sound and Maine and made extended cruises of up to nine months to Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, the Chesapeake, the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Jim was predeceased by his parents; and brothers Thomas and Bill. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; brother-in-law, John Meikle and wife Sammie of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., his sister-in-law, Kathy Smith of Chula Vista, Calif.; his nephews David Smith and wife Cindy of Chula Vista, Calif., Eric Meikle and wife, Carrie of Chelmsford, Mass., and Charles Meikle of Jacksonville, Fla.; great-niece, Grace Meikle, great-nephews Zane Meikle, Will Smith and Thomas Smith. He also had a special place in his heart for pets, a few of which were Squeaky (squirrel), Streak (black lab), two cats Grabbatz and Mizzen, and everyone else’s visiting pets.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be planned for later this year. To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Jim’s online memorial.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program of Brunswick, or the Elijah Kellogg Church

of Harpswell.