PHIPPSBURG – Carole Ann Pope, 80, of Phippsburg, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 26, 2023 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born on May 5, 1943 in Bath, the daughter of Minot Sr. and Ilene (Neas) Percy. She grew up in Marblehead, Mass. graduating from Marblehead High School, class of ’61.

In the summer of 1961, Carole married Richard Pope, her high school sweetheart, and the couple made their home on Wheeler Place in Marblehead, Mass. Carole had many talents and held many different jobs in her life. She was employed as a cashier at Penny’s Grocery and a waitress at The Driftwood Restaurant in her early years.

In 1967, Carole and her children moved back home to Popham Beach. Being a single mom, Carole worked hard to make sure her family was taken care of, having many jobs at the same time. She worked at the New Meadows Inn for over 25 years as a waitress and she was also a breakfast cook at Percy’s store. During this time she managed to put herself through school and got her degree in accounting. A very proud moment for her! She got her first job as a night auditor at the Best Western Hotel. She also worked at Maxwells and at the Plant Home. She took great pride in everything she did. She always had a smile greeting every customer she served.

Carole was a faithful member of the Small Point Baptist Church, where she spent most of her time volunteering. She had a big heart for animals, she rescued many throughout her life. “Tucker” was her faithful companion to the very end. Carole loved to walk, every day, with animals in tow, she would make sure to get a mile under her feet.

Carole’s real passion was yard sales. She couldn’t wait for spring to come and go yard saleing, always looking for a deal. She rented many tables at Wiscasset Antiques to sell her treasures, however would always come home with more boxes then she started with. “It was a good deal, I couldn’t pass it up!!”

Carole leaves behind her children, Tammy Pope of Bath and Richard Pope Jr. of Bath; a sister, Alice Kolcznski and her husband Chet, a sister-in-law, Cynthia W. Percy; grandchildren, Jeffrey Pope, Joshua Doughty, Matthew Doughty, Cameron Wing, Isiah Wing, Caleb Pope, and Ricky Pope III; and two great-grandchildren, Jayden and Gavin Pope.﻿

A Celebration of Life service will be held on June 22 at 11 a.m. at the Small Point Baptist Church. A POT LUCK reception will follow at the church, anyone who would like to contribute is welcome to help. The family would greatly appreciate it!!

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to pay tribute in Carole’s memory,

please make your donation in her name to

Small Point

Baptist Church,

Phippsburg, ME 04562