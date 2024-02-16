NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – Shirley (Cohen) Rosenberg, 100, passed away peacefully at the Prescott House in North Andover, Mass. on Feb. 10, 2024.

She was born on June 22, 1923, in Lowell, Mass., to Leo and Jennie (Sideman) Cohen. Shirley graduated from Lowell High School in 1941 and pursued further education at Lowell Commercial College.

During World War II, she served in the offices at Fort Devens. Post-war, Shirley worked at her family’s business, the Clover Farm Market in Bradford, Mass.

In 1951, Shirley married Oscar Rosenberg, and they settled in Berlin, N.H., where they raised their two daughters, Linda and Debra. Shirley was deeply involved in her daughters’ activities, serving as a Girl Scout Leader, on the Advisory Board of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls, and actively participating in the PTA. Additionally, she was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Upon Oscar’s retirement from the Public Service Company of NH, they relocated to Andover, Mass., to be close to their grandchildren. Shirley and Oscar dedicated their time to volunteering at the Andover Senior Center and Andover Haven, organizing trips for senior citizens, and visiting local nursing homes.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Oscar; her parents; and her brother, Bernard “Bernie” Cohen; as well as several other family members.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Allan) Rabinovitz of Andover, Mass., and Debra (Ralph Jr.) Rosenberg Brett of Westbrook. She is also survived by her grandsons Daniel (Darcy Lapp) Rabinovitz of Milford, Conn., and Jeffrey Rabinovitz and his fiancée Kelly Fisher of Arlington, Va.; as well as a great-grandson, Hunter Lapp of Milford, Conn. Shirley leaves behind cherished friendships with Barbara Thistle, Mary-Pat Murphy, Sheila Bergeron, Carolyn Bova and her caretaker Mary Mazza.

A graveside service was held on Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. at the Montefiore Cemetery 48 Pulpit Rock Rd., Pelham, N.H., where she was laid to rest beside her beloved husband Oscar.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the former and current staff of Marland Place, Prescott House, and Compassus Hospice for their care and support.

Donations in Shirley’s memory may be made to

Senior Connections at the Robb Senior Center,

30 Whittier Court,

Andover, MA 01810

