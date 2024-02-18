GLASTONBURY, Conn. – In sadness, Nicholas “Nick” Joseph Naples, Sr., 92, of Glastonbury Conn., born Sept. 7, 1931, in Portland, passed peacefully on Feb. 7, 2024.

He is survived by his wife Catherine (Sangillo) Naples of Glastonbury, Conn.; his five children; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He attended Portland Schools and served as an Army Medic (X-ray tech.) stationed in Germany during the Korean War.

Predeceased by parents Frank and Rachel (Bifulco) Naples of Naples, Italy and Portland; and his brother, John and (Rita) Naples and survived by his brother, Philip Naples of Glastonbury, Conn. and his late wife Betty.

Survived by his children Frank (Karen) Naples of Glastonbury, Conn., Julie (Doug) Kuzoian of Rocky Hill, Conn., Lou Ann Naples of Old Saybrook, Conn., Sharon Naples of Wethersfield, Conn., and Nick (Jennifer) Naples, Jr. of Estero, Fla.

The grandchildren whom “Poppy” adored are Doug “DJ” (Lizzie) Kuzoian, Michaela (Bryan) Nasznic, Paris Kuzoian, Jessica and Rachel Naples; Nicky III, Darrah, Bradley and Joey Naples; great-grandchildren, the light of his life, Trey and Nico Kuzoian, twins Laila and Hayes Nazsnic.

Nick Sr. was a Korean War veteran, army medic, entrepreneur, master mechanic and craftsman, who owned several businesses including a grocery store, pool hall, sporting goods store, Gulf and Sunoco gas stations, taxi service, auto repair, autobody, fleet of U-Haul’s, race cars, race horses, Old Mystic Marina, cabinetry and millwork shop and Nick Naples Remodeling Showcase in Glastonbury, Conn., with his son, Nick Jr.

He loved numbers, was a competitive card player and skilled cribbage player and taught his passion to his children.

He enjoyed gardening, cooking, boating, spending time with his family in Italy, speaking Napolitan and spending time with his family at home.

Services and burial for Nick will be held in the spring. To share memories of Nick or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous