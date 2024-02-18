FREEDOM/BREWER/SCARBOROUGH – Rev. Dr. Myrick “Rick” Tyler Cross, 80, passed away Feb. 10, 2024, in Scarborough.
Friends may gather with the family from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at the Springvale Farm, 52 Pleasant St., Freedom. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 24, Mt. View High School in the Clifford Performing Arts Center, 577 Mt. View Rd., Thorndike. The family invites relatives and friends to share conversation and refreshments at the Mt. View High School cafeteria following the service.
In lieu of flowers,
gifts in Rick’s memory
may be made to the
Freedom Community
Historical Society,
P.O. Box 52,
Freedom, ME 04941
