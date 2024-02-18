NORTH YARMOUTH – Nadya Mullen, 57, of North Road, died unexpectedly of a sudden illness on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 at Maine Medical Center.

Nadya was born on Feb. 25, 1966 in Kingston, N.Y. She was the daughter of Adel M. and Catherine C. (Curran) Labib. Nadya graduated from Waynflete School in 1983 and then earned a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College in 1987.

On Nov. 15, 2014, Nadya married the love of her life, Vincent P. Mullen in Hitchin, England, UK. In April of 2018 Nadya and Vince returned to Maine and made North Yarmouth their home.

She worked as the Operations and Finance Director for the non-profits League of Women Voters in Maine and the Maine Citizens for Clean Elections.

When she wasn’t working, Nadya loved baking cakes and pastries. Family and friends said she made the best sourdough bread.

She loved being active in the outdoors, cross country skiing, running, competing in cycle racing, triathlons, and Ironman races. Working in her vegetable gardens gave her a great deal of peace and enjoyment. Nadya was also very well-traveled, and once spent a whole year on an around the world trip.

She was predeceased by her father, Adel M. Labib.

She is survived by her loving husband, Vincent P. Mullen of North Yarmouth; her mother, Catherine Labib of Viginia; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral service celebrating Nadya’s life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland, ME 04101. To view Nadya’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Nadya’s memory to:

Maine Needs,

332 Forest Ave.,

Portland, ME 04101

https://www.maineneeds.org or

Maine TransNet,

15 Casco St.,

Portland, ME 04101

https://www.mainetrans.net