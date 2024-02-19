Second-seeded Waynflete opened the game on a 19-2 run and rolled to a 58-16 victory over seventh-seeded islesboro in a Class D South quarterfinal Monday morning in Augusta.

The Flyers (14-5) will meet No. 3 Forest Hills in Thursday’s semifinals.

Lucy Hart and Lauren McNutt-Girouard combined for 40 first-half points as Waynflete opened up a 41-5 advantage. McNutt-Girouard finished with 29 points, while Hart posted a double-double of 19 points and 13 steals.

The Eagles (8-11) got six points from Alma Bewsher and five from Anna Zlotkowski.

FOREST HILLS 50, PINE TREE ACADEMY 28: Allie Dunning scored 10 of her 15 points in the third quarter, and the third-seeded Tigers (14-5) pulled away in the second half against the No. 6 Breakers (8-10) in a Class D South quarterfinal in Augusta.

Dunning sparked a 12-4 run in the third quarter with a pair of 3-pointers after Forest Hills led just 20-16 at halftime.

Janessa Moffit added 12 points for Forest Hills.

Chantal Mbonimpa, a freshman, paced Pine Tree with 14 points.

GREENVILLE 51, ST. DOMINIC 46: Nola Mason dropped in 26 points as the fifth-seeded Lakers (8-8) rallied from an early deficit to beat the fourth-seeded Saints (10-9) in a Class D South quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

Mason scored 11 points in each of the middle two quarters, sparking a comeback by the Lakers after they fell behind 18-6 in the first quarter.

Lakley St. John added 10 points from Greenville, which advances to play No. 1 Valley on Thursday.

Charli Apodaca got 11 of her 20 points in the first quarter to fuel the hot start for St. Dom’s. Piper Croteau contributed four 3-pointers and 17 points.

JONESPORT-BEALS 48, SCHENCK 43: Mia Mills scored 15 points, pacing the fourth-seeded Royals (12-7) to a Class D North quarterfinal win over the fifth-seeded Wolverines (10-9) at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Rachel Crowley added 10 points for Jonesport-Beals, which will play No. 1 Southern Aroostook on Thursday.

Mallory Brown led Schenck with 10 points.

SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK 81, DEER ISLE-STONINGTON 39: Cami Shields poured in 36 points, including 17 in the second quarter, to power the top-seeded Warriors (18-1) past the eighth-seeded Mariners (6-14) in a Class D North quarterfinal at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Ally Shields added 14 points, and Libby Anderson and Emmalee Landry chipped in with 10 apiece.

Rylee Dorr and Madelyn Eaton led Deer Isle-Stonington with nine points each.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

SCHENCK 74, WISDOM 21: Mason McDonough led the top-seeded Wolverines (19-0) with 23 points and Sam Jacobs contributed 11 in a Class D North quarterfinal win over the ninth-seeded Pioneers (7-13) at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Schenck led 22-3 after one quarter, 36-6 after one quarter and 57-12 after three quarters. The Wolverines will face fourth-seeded Katahdin on Wednesday.

Camden Pelletier scored 13 points for Wisdom.

KATAHDIN 55, EASTON 51: Connor Edwards sank three 3-pointers on the way to 15 points, Calvin Richardson added three 3-pointers and 14 points, and Sam Boone chipped in 10 points as the fourth-seeded Cougars (17-2) topped the fifth-seeded Bears (14-5) in a Class D North quarterfinal.

Chase Flewelling scored 24 points to lead Easton. Owen Sweeney had 15.

