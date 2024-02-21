Barker, Raymond T. 91, of Portland, Feb. 16, 2024. Service, Feb. 24, 2024, at 11 a.m., Prospect United Methodist Church, Bristol, Conn. Burial follows.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Barker, Raymond T. 91, of Portland, Feb. 16, 2024. Service, Feb. 24, 2024, at 11 a.m., Prospect United Methodist Church, ...
Barker, Raymond T. 91, of Portland, Feb. 16, 2024. Service, Feb. 24, 2024, at 11 a.m., Prospect United Methodist Church, Bristol, Conn. Burial follows.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.