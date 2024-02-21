FALMOUTH – Anna M. Cameron, 86, died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at Mercy Hospital with her loving family by her side.

Visiting hours celebrating Anna’s life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, from 5-7 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Congress St., Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

