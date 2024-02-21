SACO – Sheila Rosemary Bridges Cook died on Feb.17, 2024, at The Inn at Atlantic Heights in Saco. Born in St. Paul, Minn., on Aug. 15, 1933, to Canadian parents, she grew up in Winnipeg, Manitoba. She loved figure skating and credited her leg strength and balance to this youthful passion. A devout Roman Catholic, she met her husband, Edward F. Cook, at a Third Order of St. Francis Youth Group. They married on May 12, 1956, and raised two daughters, Susan M. Preece of Brunswick, and Rosemary A. Cook of St. Andrews, New Brunswick, Canada. An avid reader, Sheila loved libraries of all types. As a young woman, she worked in the Cornish Library in Winnipeg; “the best job ever!” When she moved to New York in 1969, she joined the staff at Reader’s Digest where she worked her way up to the position of Manager of Promotion of Books and Records, until her retirement.

Sheila was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren, Matthew C. Preece (Diana), Edward N. Preece (Maggie Rose Doherty), Ciara E. Richmond, and Barry E. Richmond. Sheila’s family is grateful for the kindness and caring she received at The Inn and from Compassus Hospice Care in Saco and Scarborough.

A private burial will be held in Norwalk, Conn., in the spring.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Rd., Topsham, ME 04086, any Hospice organization, or a charity of your choice.

