FALMOUTH – Anna M. Cameron, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2024, at Mercy Hospital with her loving family by her side. Born on Nov. 9, 1937, in Portland, Maine, Anna’s life was a testament to love, family, and adventure.

Anna’s early years were filled with joy and activity. She attended Sacred Heart Grammar School and Portland High School, where she showcased her talent as a majorette and was honored with the Best Dancer award in 1956. Throughout her life, Anna remained very close with the lifelong friends she forged at Sacred Heart, Roberta Platts, Mary Payne, and Connie Rutherford, who called themselves the Four Good Citizens or 4GCs for short.

On September 13, 1958, Anna married the love of her life, John “Jack” Cameron, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland. Together, they raised four children in Falmouth, where Anna’s dedication to her family shone brightly. She made every holiday and Christmas a special occasion and ensured that the family had additional money for activities like trips and renting camps during the summer months.

Throughout their years, Anna and Jack enjoyed an active lifestyle, bonding over their shared love of playing cards, skiing, and golfing. Many a weekend night were spent at community dances, one of their favorite activities, to meet with and enjoy their friends. Their adventures extended beyond Maine, as they traveled extensively to destinations such as Japan, England, Hawaii, Florida, and Anna’s mother’s native land of Norway.

She will be remembered by her grandchildren for many things, but specifically: the candy drawer she kept chock-full of sweets and cookies for visiting grandkids, the swing in her backyard at 10 Payson Road, her witty sense of humor, letting her grandson watch old movies when she picked him up sick from school, the Norwegian trolls that were always on her mantle, her delicious molasses cookies, letting us hit plastic golf balls in the backyard with Papa’s old golf clubs, the opportunities to golf with her and caddie for her and her friends, the LL Bean gift she never failed to give us each year at Christmas, and her never-ending supply of every kind of diet soda and Necco wafers.

Anna was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jack, and a son-in-law, Gary Foster. She is survived by her three daughters, Teresa “Terri” Foster of Cumberland, Ellen and Eric Knight of Cape Elizabeth, and Denise Bell and her partner Chuck Sears of Falmouth, as well as her son, John P. “JP” and Luanne Cameron of Naples. Anna leaves behind a legacy of love in her eight grandchildren, Meghan Happe, Timothy Foster, Allie Salvo, Eric Knight, John P. Cameron III, Gradeigh Cameron, Cameron Bell, and Sydney Bell; along with eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Ellen Jordan of Portland.

Visiting hours celebrating Anna’s life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, ME. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland, ME. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland.

Anna’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. To view Anna’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

